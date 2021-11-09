Police appeal for information after theft of two caravans in Bridlington

Police are appealing for information after the theft of two caravans in Bridlington.

It is reported that four unknown people arrived on Carnaby Industrial Estate between 5:45pm and 6:30pm in a BMW X5 and a Volkswagen Tiguan and gained access to a business premises.

The group made off with two caravans, valued at £50,000, before abandoning one nearby.

The remaining caravan – a 2022 white twin-axle Swift Challenger – is still missing.