Police appeal for information and witnesses following sexual assault in Bridlington

Police officers are appealing to locate witnesses following reports that a woman was sexual assaulted on Saturday, July 16 at approximately 10.45pm.

As the woman walked home, she took a shortcut down an alleyway between Station Avenue and Alderson Court, Bridlington and was allegedly sexual assaulted by an unknown man.

The man is then believed to have fled the scene on foot after he was disturbed by members of the public in the area at the time.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses.

Police officers are particularly keen to locate a man and woman walking a dog who we believe could be key witnesses to the incident.

Detective Inspector Adrian Adamson leading the investigation said: “I want to offer my assurance that whilst incidents of this nature remain incredibly rare in our area, we are treating it as a priority and officers have been in the vicinity conducting patrols to provide reassurance to the local community.

“The woman has understandably been left shaken and also sustained a serious injury to her hand as a result of the incident.

“The suspect is described as being between 5ft 7ins to 5ft 11ins tall and thought to be in his mid-30’s. He is reported to have been wearing a white trainers, a black hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms which had what is believed to be an orange bleach stain on them. He is also described as having tattoos on the knuckles of his left hand.

“We are currently exploring all lines of enquiry available to establish the full circumstances and officers will be carrying out enquiries in the local area. If you see one of our officers and have any concerns, I encourage you to speak to them.”