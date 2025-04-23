According to North Yorkshire Police, it happened at approximately 10.10pm on Thursday Apriln 17, when it is believed two suspects smashed a rear door window of a residential property.

The police are particularly appealing for information about anyone who saw two men in the area at the time of the offence wearing tracksuits and face coverings.

Residents in the local area are asked to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras for any footage of the men or the incident.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help their investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 331 Megan Smith or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250068392 when passing on information.