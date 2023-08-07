News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Police appeal for owner of dog abandoned near Castle Howard to come forward

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information from the public after a dog was abandoned near to Castle Howard in the early hours of Thursday July 27 after being involved in an incident.
By Louise Perrin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST
Police have appealed for the owner of a dog abandoned near Castle Howard to come forwardPolice have appealed for the owner of a dog abandoned near Castle Howard to come forward
Police have appealed for the owner of a dog abandoned near Castle Howard to come forward

In a post on the North Yorkshire Police – Ryedale Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “If you are aware of anyone who has left their dog in this area email PC Jez Walmsley [email protected] quoting reference number 12230139541 or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jeremy Walmsley.