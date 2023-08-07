Police appeal for owner of dog abandoned near Castle Howard to come forward
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information from the public after a dog was abandoned near to Castle Howard in the early hours of Thursday July 27 after being involved in an incident.
By Louise Perrin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST
In a post on the North Yorkshire Police – Ryedale Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “If you are aware of anyone who has left their dog in this area email PC Jez Walmsley [email protected] quoting reference number 12230139541 or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jeremy Walmsley.