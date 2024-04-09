Police appeal for owner to come forward after wheelchair recovered in Scarborough town centre
Over the weekend, a wheelchair was recovered from a group of youths in the town centre who were reported to be causing anti-social behaviour.
A dispersal authority was granted to prevent ongoing crime and disorder in the town centre, resulting in a few of the groups making a sharp exit prior to being dispersed.
However, no-one knows where the wheelchair was taken from.
Police would like to reunite the owner with the chair.
If you are missing yours, contact 101 quoting 12240059877 or email [email protected]