Police appeal for owner to come forward after wheelchair recovered in Scarborough town centre

Police have asked anyone who is missing a wheelchair to get in touch

A dispersal authority was granted to prevent ongoing crime and disorder in the town centre, resulting in a few of the groups making a sharp exit prior to being dispersed.

However, no-one knows where the wheelchair was taken from.

Police would like to reunite the owner with the chair.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...