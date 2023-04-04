Police appeal for owners of bikes found in Eastfield to come forward
Police in Scarborugh are appealing for the owners of three bikes found in the early hours of Saturday morning to come forward.
By Louise Perrin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST
A statement on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Borough Facebook page read: “At around 3am on Saturday 1st April 2023 officers from our response team located three bikes on Caymer Road, Eastfield.
“We are requesting the owners of the bikes come forward to assist us with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information should contact PC Sam Thompson - [email protected] - via 101 quoting ref: 12230057597