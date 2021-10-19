Police appeal for victims of Scarborough town centre assault to come forward
Police are urging two men who were victims of an unprovoked assault in Scarborough to come forward.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:02 pm
At about 3.20am on Sunday October 17 on Newborough, Scarborough, a male suspect assaulted two men.
Police say one of the victims was punched and thrown to the floor, and the other punched several times, thrown to the floor and stamped on.
Officers are keen to speak to the two victims, so they can make further enquiries into the incident.
If you were assaulted in Scarborough in the early hours of Sunday, contact PC Amy Milner at North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 and select option 2, or email [email protected]Please quote reference 12210223230 when passing information.