North Yorkshire police are appealing for witnesses after an assault took place in Scarborough.

The reported assault occurred on Wednesday November 3, at 2.55pm, on Dean Road towards the junction with Castle Road.

They have already appealed to CCTV owners in the area and completed house to house enquiries, but are also asking that anyone who might have been in the area to think back to see if they remember seeing an altercation.

The police are also asking if anybody was driving in the area with a dash-cam to review the footage and spot anything that may help the investigation.

If you are able to help with enquiries, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12210234635.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected], and quote reference 12210234635.