North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Scarborough town centre.

The assault happened on Sunday December 26, at 9.30pm, on York Place, Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was assaulted by another man and knocked to the ground. He sustained a serious facial injury in the incident.

If you are able to help with enquiries, call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Select option two, and ask for David Twyford, quoting reference 12210269654.