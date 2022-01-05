Police appeal for witnesses after assault in Scarborough town centre
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault on York Place, Scarborough.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 2:18 pm
The assault happened on Sunday December 26, at 9.30pm, on York Place, Scarborough.
A man was assaulted by another man and knocked to the ground. He sustained a serious facial injury in the incident.
If you are able to help with enquiries, call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Select option two, and ask for David Twyford, quoting reference 12210269654.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected], and quote reference 12210269654.