Police appeal for witnesses after crash between double decker bus and van near Hawsker, Whitby

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a serious collision involving a double-decker bus and a parked Luton van on the outskirts of Whitby.

By Duncan Atkins
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 7:28am

It happened on the on the A171 near Hawsker between 5.50pm and 6.05pm on Friday January 6.

A passenger on the top deck of the bus, a local man aged in his late 60s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for several days before being discharged.

The stretch of road was closed until 8.35pm while officers investigated the scene.

Now, North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the double-decker bus prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.

Email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Joshua Snaith.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230003410.