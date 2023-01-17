It happened on the on the A171 near Hawsker between 5.50pm and 6.05pm on Friday January 6.

A passenger on the top deck of the bus, a local man aged in his late 60s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for several days before being discharged.

The stretch of road was closed until 8.35pm while officers investigated the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the A171 near Hawsker, Whitby.

Now, North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the double-decker bus prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.

Email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Joshua Snaith.