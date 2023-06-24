Police appeal for witnesses after teenager dies in fatal collision in East Ayton

The collision happened yesterday (Friday, June 23) at around 8.40pm near to the scout hut and the Old Man’s Mouth car park and involved a red Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling in the direction of East Ayton.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact them.

They would particularly like to speak to any drivers in the area who may have captured dash cam footage.

Anyone who has information which would help the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or dial 101 select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Ben Prosser-Waite, referencing 12230115982.