Police appeal for witnesses following dangerous driving incident near Whitby

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a dangerous driving incident that occurred on the A174 between Runswick Bay and Whitby.
By Louise Perrin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
Police have appealed for witnesses following the incident in Whitby
Police have appealed for witnesses following the incident in Whitby

The incident happened between approximately 11:30am and 12:05pm on Friday August 4 when two cars, a black Jaguar XF and a dark blue Vauxhall Corsa were driving from Runswick Bay, through Sandsend and into Whitby before going onto Bagdale.

A man in his forties was arrested shortly afterwards and has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about the manner of driving and any interactions between the two vehicles.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathaniel Stott.

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230145338.