BREAKING
Police appeal for witnesses to dangerous driving in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of dangerous driving in Scarborough between 4.20pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday April 19.

By Louise Perrin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST

The incident happened on several roads in the Scarborough area, including, Seamer Road, the A64 towards Musham Bank roundabout, Seamer Village, East Ayton and Racecourse Road.

The two vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Hyundia I30N.

Officers are asking that if anyone witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam or CCTV footage that they come forward to help with enquiries.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230069816.

