POLICE APPEAL: Have you seen this wanted man?
Police are appealing for help in tracing a 24-year-old Scarborough man who is wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence after being released from prison
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Joshua David Greaves.
Police are appealing for anybody who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.
They believe he could be in Scarborough, and he has links to Eastfield and Harrogate.
Greaves is described as being around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see him, or have any info about his current whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210238354.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.