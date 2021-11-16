Joshua Greaves is wanted by the Police.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Joshua David Greaves.

Police are appealing for anybody who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.

They believe he could be in Scarborough, and he has links to Eastfield and Harrogate.

Greaves is described as being around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, or have any info about his current whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210238354.