Police appeal: Have you seen this woman?
North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to about an incident concerning a young child.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:01 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:13 am
The incident happened yesterday shortly before 4pm, in Poundland on Flowergate, Whitby
They are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the woman to get in touch, as we believe she can help us with our enquiries.
If you know who this woman is or have any information about the woman’s whereabouts, call 999.
Alternatively, email [email protected] with any information.