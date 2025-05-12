Police appeal launched after bird of prey illegally killed in North York Moors National Park

Buzzards are legally protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 198. Photo courtesy of ournature_is_amazing/Shutterstock.

The Rural Task Force of North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the suspected shooting of a buzzard in the North York Moors National Park.

The Buzzard is thought to have been killed near to Beck Hole Road, Goathland on Friday May 2, and the police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to come forward.

Buzzards and all other birds of prey are legally protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

To intentionally kill or injure one is a criminal offence which could result in an unlimited fine or up to six months in jail.

Those with information that could assist the investigation are advised to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Chris Unsworth.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 via their website.

Quote the reference 12250082575 when passing on information.