Police appeal launched to locate bike stolen in Scarborough
People who may have seen or have been offered this bike for sale have been asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
The Giant Glory cycle was stolen from Colescliffe Road, Scarborough, on April 4.
The bike is as seen in the photograph, however, it now has red wheels.
If you know where it is, or have been offered it for sale, email [email protected]
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1113, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250069699 when passing on information.