Police appeal to find missing man who may be in Scarborough

Leicestershire Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing man, who may be on Scarborough.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:16 GMT- 1 min read

Lewis Flanaghan, who is 32, was last seen on the morning of Tuesday 14 March and was reported missing yesterday.

Lewis is from a village called Bitteswell and tt is believed he may have travelled to Scarborough in his black Ford Focus, which has the registration NA12 OMS.

Lewis is 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and has mousey brown hair and a short beard. It is believed he may be wearing a black North Face coat, light blue jeans and either grey Converse high tops or walking boots.

Police are appealing for information to help find missing man Lewis Flanaghan who may be in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police have now also shared the appeal.

Anyone who has seen Lewis, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 101.

Quote incident number 211 of 15 March.

