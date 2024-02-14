78-year-old Robert Farey, from Bridlington, died in December last year.His death is not being treated as suspicious, however, despite a number of lines of enquiry, police have not been able to locate his next of kin.Anyone who has information that would help police to find Mr Farey’s next of kin should call the Humberside Police non-emergency line 101 quoting log 277 of 19 January.