Police appeal to find next of kin following death of Bridlington man in Scarborough Hospital

North Yorkshire Police are trying to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington man who died in Scarborough Hospital earlier this week.

By Louise Perrin
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 9:19am
Police are appealing for help to locate the next of kin of Ronald Gettings
Ronald Gettings, 94, lived at a home in Bridlington, and is believed to have three children, including a son who lives in China.

He passed away in Scarborough Hospital earlier this week.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you can help us contact any relatives, please email [email protected], for the attention of Annette Laycock.”

