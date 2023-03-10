Police appeal to find next of kin following death of Bridlington man in Scarborough Hospital
North Yorkshire Police are trying to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington man who died in Scarborough Hospital earlier this week.
By Louise Perrin
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 9:19am
Ronald Gettings, 94, lived at a home in Bridlington, and is believed to have three children, including a son who lives in China.
He passed away in Scarborough Hospital earlier this week.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you can help us contact any relatives, please email [email protected], for the attention of Annette Laycock.”