Police are looking for the family of a man who has died in Scarborough.

Neil James McLanaghan was 56 years old and lived in Scarborough.

Sadly, Neil died at home on Wednesday April 27. The circumstances of his death are not suspicious.

He may have family in Scarborough. The Coroner is trying to trace any family members, or anyone that might have known him or his family.