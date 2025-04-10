Police appeal to identify two people following bike theft in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 10th Apr 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 08:34 BST
Police in Scarborough are asking for help to identify the two people on the bike.
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two people on a bike that they would like to speak to, following theft of a mountain bike in Scarborough town centre.

The bike was taken at 2.50pm on March 21 from Aberdeen Terrace.

The stolen bike was a Hybrid Giant Roam, in black with red writing.

It had distinctive thin tyres and two bells attached to inverted handle bars.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured or can help identify the pair, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has seen the bike or knows where it is now.”

Email [email protected] if you can help, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1604 Mangham.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250050168 when passing on information.

