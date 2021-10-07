Police appeal to trace victim of assault on Huntriss Row in Scarborough

Huntriss Row in Scarborough. (Google Streetview)

It happened on Huntriss Row in Scarborough at around 10:45pm on Saturday October 2 when the victim was knocked to the ground by another man before words were exchanged.

Following the incident, both men walked off in the direction of Spa Bridge.

Officers have arrested a man in connection with the incident, however, the victim has not been traced.

The arrested man has been released while under investigation.

If you believe you are the victim of the assault or you have any other information that could assist the investigation, you can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email [email protected]If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.