Police are appealing for witnesses after man and woman ‘attacked’ in Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman were ‘attacked’ in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Sunday January 16, between 3.30am and 4am.

It involved a man and a woman who were walking up Westborough by the HSBC cash machine when they were attacked by a group of men.

The male victim experienced significant bruising, a black eye and a snapped tooth.

The victims were taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital where they were treated and discharged following treatment.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. They are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who was in the area at the time, to come forward.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote incident 12220008565.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and quote 12220008565.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.