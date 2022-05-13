Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a Renault Megane was stolen in Scarborough

Two men, who came from Quay Street direction, entered a vehicle before driving away.

Officers are particularly appealing for any dash-camera footage from any vehicle which may have been in the Quay Street and South Bay area between 10.40am and 10.50am on Sunday 8 May.

Two suspects have been described: one suspect was wearing a dark blue jacket with his hood up, Nike jogging bottoms and dark-coloured shoes.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Renault Megane was stolen from Queen Street Car Park

He was also wearing a dark-coloured Adidas rucksack on his back.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms, dark-coloured Nike trainers.

He had with blond hair and was carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing [email protected], or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jamie Broadbent.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.