Police arrest 17-year-old boy for dangerous driving following Scarborough vehicle theft

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident

Officers were called were called to a stolen car incident in the village of Folkton, on Monday, March 31.

At around 11am, a silver Toyota Avensis was reported stolen from a driveway. Cameras picked up that fake number plates had been placed on the car before it headed into the York area.

Officers soon caught up with the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop.

The driver then proceeded to drive dangerously on the wrong side of the road and at high speeds.

The vehicle approached Grimston Bar roundabout on the wrong side of the road, before travelling the wrong way round the roundabout and travelling onto the A64 against the traffic, travelling west on the eastbound carriageway.

The driver then abandoned the car on the carriageway and fled on foot into a field before being detained by an officer.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for burglary, failing to stop and for dangerous driving.

On arrival at custody, the suspect racially abused a police officer and was further arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.

Anyone who has dashcam footage, witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist the investigation, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250056440 when passing on information.