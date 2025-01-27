Police arrest 17-year-old Hunmanby driver after pursuit along 'frosty country roads'
At just after 11pm, what should have been a routine traffic stop, turned into a 10 minute pursuit through the frosty country roads between around the Hunmanby and Muston area.
It started when a VW Golf was sighted by TS Patterson in Hunmanby.
A vehicle check was conducted over the radio which resulted in a report that the Golf was lacking some documents.
TS Patterson activated the blues & twos, however, the 17-year-old driver did not stop.
The pursuit was authorised by the force control room and with other traffic officers in the area making their way, TS Patterson stuck to the Golf, which eventually slowed and was then boxed in by the Roads Policing Team. The driver, from Hunmanby, was arrested at the roadside and later charged with: • Dangerous driving • Failing to stop • Using a vehicle without Insurance, and • Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence The driver has been bailed to attend Scarborough Youth Magistrates Court on March 4.