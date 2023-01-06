Police arrest 20 Scarborough motorists during Christmas drink and drug driving campaign

At the start of December, North Yorkshire Police set out their focus to target drink and drug drivers on the roads of North Yorkshire.

The campaign has ended for another year and the results reveal that in 32 days, they conducted 1,035 roadside tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 121 people were arrested in total

Police have arrested 20 Scarborough motorists during their Christmas drink and drug driving campaign

- 73 arrests for drink driving

- 40 arrests for drug driving

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 9 people were arrested for failing to provide a sample

- 1 person was arrested for both drink and drug driving

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 18 of the arrests were following a road traffic collision

The drink and drug driving operation is part of the Fatal 5 campaign – a significant part of York and North Yorkshire’s Road Safety Partnership’s Safer Roads strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message from the partnership this year was “Save a Life and Call it in” and North Yorkshire Police worked alongside their partners to educate people and spread this message across the county.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’ve received a significant amount of calls about potential drink and drug drivers over the past month and more often than not, these calls have resulted in arrests and most likely the prevention of serious collisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made these reports, there's no question that you all play your part in making our roads safer places to be.

"The Christmas campaign may have ended for another year, but the message remains the same 'Save a life, call it in'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you suspect someone is or is about to drink or drug drive, you are encouraged to report it to the police by calling 999 or if you have other information about a drink or drug driver, call 101.