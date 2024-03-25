Police arrest 21-year-old Scarborough man following burglary in the town
A 21-year-old Scarborough man has been charged for burglary following an incident in the town on March 20.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a 999 call just before midnight from a resident on Trinity Gardens, to report a burglary.
A description was given and officers from Response Team Two were dispatched.
Arriving within three minutes, PC Broadbent sighted a suspect and following a short foot chase down an alleyway, arrested the suspect.
The 21-year-old man was charged for the burglary and remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance in April.
PC Broadbent said: “When we aren't responding to incidents, we are actively patrolling our neighbourhoods.
"We are committed to keeping our communities safe.”