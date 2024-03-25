Police arrest 21-year-old Scarborough man following burglary in the town

A 21-year-old Scarborough man has been charged for burglary following an incident in the town on March 20.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:31 GMT
Police received a 999 call just before midnight from a resident on Trinity Gardens, to report a burglary.

A description was given and officers from Response Team Two were dispatched.

Arriving within three minutes, PC Broadbent sighted a suspect and following a short foot chase down an alleyway, arrested the suspect.

A Scarborough man has been charged for burglary following an incident in the town on March 20.

The 21-year-old man was charged for the burglary and remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance in April.

PC Broadbent said: “When we aren't responding to incidents, we are actively patrolling our neighbourhoods.

"We are committed to keeping our communities safe.”