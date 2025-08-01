Police arrest man and woman as they execute a drug warrant at property in Scarborough
Officers from Scarborough and Eastfield’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside the Operation Sentry team executed a drug warrant on Friargate in Scarborough this morning.
A police spokesperson said: “Following information from our partners and our community, a warrant was obtained from the court to allow us to enter the property, which is in a key location within our Safer Streets campaign.
“One woman from Scarborough has been arrested for conspire to supply a Class A drug.
“A man from Rotherham was arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
“The investigation is currently underway.”
Those with any information that may assist the investigation, or want to tell the police what you may know, call 101. People can also visit Scarborough Police Station between 8am and 8pm.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, for free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.