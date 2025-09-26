Police ask for help to identify three men following theft of equine products in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is asking for help to identify three men following the theft of equine products from BATA Ltd on Seamer Bypass, Scarborough.
The incident happened on Monday August 11 when £33.47p worth of equine products were stolen from the store.
Officers believe the people in the image will have information that could help the investigation.
Anyone who can help with the appeal is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for PC 1338 Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12250157436 when passing on information.