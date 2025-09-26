Police ask for help to identify three men following theft of equine products in Scarborough

Police are asking for help to identify the three men in the image

North Yorkshire Police is asking for help to identify three men following the theft of equine products from BATA Ltd on Seamer Bypass, Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Monday August 11 when £33.47p worth of equine products were stolen from the store.

Officers believe the people in the image will have information that could help the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help with the appeal is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for PC 1338 Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12250157436 when passing on information.