Police ask for information after multiple vehicles damaged in Whitby
It happened overnight on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 March near to the junction of Abbeville Avenue and Stakesby Road.
Multiple vehicles sustained damage which is believed to have been caused by the suspect(s) using a key.
Local CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been, and continue to be, carried out by the Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team.
Officers are particularly appealing for information about people in the area during this time and for any witnesses to the damage to come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, or any CCTV footage that may be linked to this incident, is asked to email [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joshua Barnes, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250046764 when passing on information.