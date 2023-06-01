News you can trust since 1882
Police ask for the public’s help to find wanted Scarborough man, TJ Glendinning

By Louise Perrin
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 07:48 BST
TJ Glendinning

Mr Glendinning, aged 23, of Scarborough, is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and as part of those enquiries are now asking for the public to report any sightings of him.

Mr. Glendinning also has links to the Leeds area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting, call 999.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230095083

