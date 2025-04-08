Police asking for public help after men's mountain bike stolen from Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a men’s Voodoo Canzo mountain bike in black and grey – similar to the bike pictured here – which was stolen from Herdborough Road in Scarborough between Monday March 31 and Wednesday April 2.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

They say if anyone has any knowledge of the theft, has been offered the bike for sale, or has dashcam / CCTV footage of the bike being moved/taken, please email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12250058339 when passing on information.