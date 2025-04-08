Police asking for public help after men's mountain bike stolen from Scarborough
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a men’s Voodoo Canzo mountain bike in black and grey – similar to the bike pictured here – which was stolen from Herdborough Road in Scarborough between Monday March 31 and Wednesday April 2.
They say if anyone has any knowledge of the theft, has been offered the bike for sale, or has dashcam / CCTV footage of the bike being moved/taken, please email [email protected].
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference 12250058339 when passing on information.