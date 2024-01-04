Police believe missing 25-year-old man may be wild camping on North York Moors
Police are appealing to the public for information in their search for missing 25-year-old Michael Turek, and believe he may be wild camping on the North York Moors.
Michael, of Loftus, was last seen at around 10.40pm on Tuesday January 2 on the High Street, Loftus.
He is described as a 5’7” tall white male of slim build with short light brown hair.
It’s believed he was wearing a bright red puffer jacket.
Officers are concerned for his wellbeing and would urge anyone who has seen Michael or who knows his current whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 24001170.
North Yorkshire Police added: “If you're out and about across our countryside, please keep an eye out for him.”