Police called to B&M in Scarborough following reports of youths causing a disturbance
It was reported that a group had entered the store shortly after 1pm and had attempted to take multiple items from the shelves before trying to leave without paying.
A member of staff took a bottle of alcohol from one of the youths, however, another bottle was stolen from the store.
The youths ran from the store and were sighted by officers on Queen Margaret’s Road. Following various foot chases with the suspects, 3 youths were arrested in the area.
One 15-year-old boy was arrested for breach of court order – he was remanded for court on Saturday morning (March 31).
Another 15-year-old boy has been released under investigation in relation to theft.
A third 15-year-old boy has been charged with theft and will appear before Scarborough Youth Magistrates on April 29.