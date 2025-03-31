Police called to B&M in Scarborough following reports of youths causing a disturbance

Three 15-year-old boys were arrested following the incident

Officers from North Yorkshire Police were called to B&M on Seamer Road on Friday (28/03) following a report of a group of youths shoplifting and causing a disturbance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that a group had entered the store shortly after 1pm and had attempted to take multiple items from the shelves before trying to leave without paying.

A member of staff took a bottle of alcohol from one of the youths, however, another bottle was stolen from the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youths ran from the store and were sighted by officers on Queen Margaret’s Road. Following various foot chases with the suspects, 3 youths were arrested in the area.

One 15-year-old boy was arrested for breach of court order – he was remanded for court on Saturday morning (March 31).

Another 15-year-old boy has been released under investigation in relation to theft.

A third 15-year-old boy has been charged with theft and will appear before Scarborough Youth Magistrates on April 29.