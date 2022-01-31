Police called to Danes Dyke following reports of damage at the picnic areas and theft of wood
Police officers were called to Danes Dyke Nature Reserve on Friday (January 28) following reports of damage at the picnic area.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:52 pm
A police spokesman said: “Vehicles were driven across picnic areas along with wildlife crime and the theft of wood.
“This is part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest Historic England Scheduled Monument. The offences committed will be investigated by police and partners.”