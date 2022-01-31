Police called to Danes Dyke following reports of damage at the picnic areas and theft of wood

Police officers were called to Danes Dyke Nature Reserve on Friday (January 28) following reports of damage at the picnic area.

Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:52 pm
Police at the scene of the damage at Danes Dyke Nature Reserve.

A police spokesman said: “Vehicles were driven across picnic areas along with wildlife crime and the theft of wood.

“This is part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest Historic England Scheduled Monument. The offences committed will be investigated by police and partners.”

Vehicles were driven across the grass at the picnic area.
