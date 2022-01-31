Police called to Danes Dyke following reports of damage at the picnic areas and theft of wood

Police at the scene of the damage at Danes Dyke Nature Reserve.

A police spokesman said: “Vehicles were driven across picnic areas along with wildlife crime and the theft of wood.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest Historic England Scheduled Monument. The offences committed will be investigated by police and partners.”