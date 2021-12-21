North Yorkshire Police carry out drugs operation in Scarborough using sniffer dogs

The operation was part of the ongoing effort to target drug-related crime and increase safety in the night-time economy. The operation was carried out on December 18 and included the use of a passive drugs dog at local pubs and bars.

The drug dogs are trained to sit next to people who smell of drugs and it was this indication that led to three searches under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

None of the searches resulted in the seizure of drugs or further action, although one person admitted to using drugs just prior to the search. Licensing issues were also noted at two pubs in Scarborough and arrangements have been made with the force’s Licensing team to pay a visit to these premises.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Vicky Quigley, from Filey and Eastfield Police, said: “It was a very positive operation in that we were able to use the specialist skills of Charlie the passive drugs dog and his handler, Bradley, as well as maintain a highly-visible and reassuring presence in and around our local pubs and bars on a busy Saturday night in the run up to Christmas.

“The close partnership working that we have developed with licensed premises alongside Scarborough Borough Council, means that we are in a position of strength when it comes to dealing with concerning criminal activity such as drug taking and drug dealing when it spills into the night-time economy.

“By working together, we are doing everything we can to tackle the very real harm that drugs can cause to individuals and the wider community.

“We’re also determined that residents and visitors are safe and get to enjoy everything that is great about Filey and Scarborough during the festive season and beyond.”

How to get help or make a report about suspected drug-related offences

Call the police on 101 if you are concerned that a friend or a young person you care for is being exploited or is involved in drug dealing, or make a report online at www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Visit the Fearless website - www.fearless.org/en – for advice and information for young people.

For information about drugs visit the Talk to Frank website www.talktofrank.com.