Police CCTV appeal after nearly £5,000 of stock from Curry's store in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The theft happened at 12.15pm on February 2 and involved 20 items from the store including headphones and speakers totalling £4,781 being stolen.

One of the men was in a wheelchair with one of the men pushing him around the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being urged to contact police if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

CCTV images of one of the men police want to speak to after nearly £5,000 worth of equipment was stolen from Curry’s in Scarborough.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.