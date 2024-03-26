Police CCTV appeal after nearly £5,000 of stock stolen from Curry's store in Scarborough
The theft happened at 12.15pm on February 2 and involved 20 items from the store including headphones and speakers totalling £4,781 being stolen.
One of the men was in a wheelchair with one of the men pushing him around the store.
People are being urged to contact police if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240020241 when passing on information.