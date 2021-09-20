Police CCTV appeal after purse stolen at Coney Island Amusements in Scarborough

Police would like to speak to this woman. (North Yorkshire Police)

It happened at Coney Island Amusements Scarborough at approximately 4.50pm on Tuesday August 17 and involved a purse being taken from the top of a pushchair.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image, as they believe she may have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1465 Rebecca Swales or email [email protected]If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.