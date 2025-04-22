Police CCTV appeal after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Whitby to Middlesbrough bus

Image of a man police would like to speak to following an alleged sex attack on a bus between Whitby and Middlesbrough.

Police have issued this image of a man they want to speak to after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus between Whitby and Middlesbrough.

The incident happened in February when the girl was assaulted by an unknown man who touched her over her clothing and kissed her.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Simon Burnicle, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250025438 when passing on information.