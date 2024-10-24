Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at Whitby’s B&M store.

The incident happened at the store on Stainsacre Lane on October 11.

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC206 Edgar.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference number 12240185647 when passing on information.