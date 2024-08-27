Police CCTV appeal following theft from Spar shop at Whitby's Four Lane Ends
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at the Spar shop at Whitby’s Four Lane Ends.
The incident happened on July 1 when food and washing powder was stolen from the store.
Please email [email protected] if you recognise the man may have information that will assist the investigation.
You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240117943 when passing on information.