Police CCTV appeal following theft from Spar shop at Whitby's Four Lane Ends

CCTV image of a man police want to speak to following a theft at the Spar shop at Four Lane Ends, Whitby.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at the Spar shop at Whitby’s Four Lane Ends.

The incident happened on July 1 when food and washing powder was stolen from the store.

Please email [email protected] if you recognise the man may have information that will assist the investigation.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240117943 when passing on information.