Police CCTV image appeal over caravan theft in Flamborough

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 29th Sep 2025, 14:42 BST
Humberside Police Officers investigating a report of a caravan theft have released this CCTV image.placeholder image
Humberside Police Officers investigating a report of a caravan theft have released this CCTV image.
Humberside Police Officers investigating a report of a caravan theft on Lighthouse Road in Flamborough on Monday, September 15 are appealing for information to locate a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “It is believed at around 7.40pm that a silver and white Buccaneer Barracuda caravan with the registration CR12DAZ was stolen from a field on Lighthouse Road in Flamborough and witnessed being towed by the driver of a Black Toyota HiLux in the direction of Grindale.

Most Popular

"Following lines of enquiries, we are now releasing CCTV images of the vehicle we believe could be linked to our ongoing investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you have seen this caravan or know or have any information that may be able to assist with our enquiries, you can call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 25*129943.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice