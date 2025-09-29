Police CCTV image appeal over caravan theft in Flamborough
A police spokesperson said: “It is believed at around 7.40pm that a silver and white Buccaneer Barracuda caravan with the registration CR12DAZ was stolen from a field on Lighthouse Road in Flamborough and witnessed being towed by the driver of a Black Toyota HiLux in the direction of Grindale.
"Following lines of enquiries, we are now releasing CCTV images of the vehicle we believe could be linked to our ongoing investigation.
"If you have seen this caravan or know or have any information that may be able to assist with our enquiries, you can call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 25*129943.
“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”