Police clamp down on dangerous off-road biking at the Dell Nature Reserve, Eastfield

Police are clamping down on dangerous off-road biking at the Dell Nature Reserve, Eastfield

Officers from the Eastfield and Filey’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) are clamping down on dangerous off-road biking at the Dell Nature Reserve, in Eastfield, in response to community concerns.

During a recent search of the nature reserve, on 18 July, an off-road bike was seized from a rider as part of their ongoing efforts.

PC Waterman from the Eastfield Neighbourhood Police Team said: “We, as a team, are working extremely hard to tackle this issue which is reported to us almost daily.

“However, we do rely on the local community to report any issues and alert us when bikes are being ridden dangerously.

“Often the riders are unaware of the dangers they pose by riding on footpaths at speed.

“But they are putting people at risk, especially during the school holidays when young people are out enjoying these green spaces.