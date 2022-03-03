Police closure notice served on Bridlington property in fight against anti-social behaviour and crime-related disorder
A property on The Crescent in Bridlington was served with a closure notice on Tuesday (March 1) to help prevent anti-social behaviour and crime-related disorder.
The terms of the order mean that the property (including all flats and communal areas) will remain closed for a period of three months until 23:59 on May 31 2022 prohibiting access to all persons, except agents or subcontractors of the owners and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Community beat manager Zoe Messenger said: “Reports of anti-social behaviour and associated criminality in the area had increased, and this impacts on the community as a whole.
“We successfully applied for a Closure Order for the property under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
“I hope this closure sends a message to those involved in this behaviour that it won’t be tolerated and continues as a priority for the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.
“I would like to thank local residents for continuing to report anti-social behaviour and criminal activity, and our partner agencies for their support in this closure.
“If you witness anti-social behaviour in or around the property, or see anyone entering it, please report it by calling our non-emergency number 101.
“Anyone attending the property would be in breach of the terms of the closure order and if convicted could face a potential jail sentence of up to 51 weeks.
“Any tenant who behaves in such a way to cause such a disturbance to their neighbours should note that the issue of a closure order on any rented property is an absolute ground for the instigation of tenancy enforcement proceedings by the landlord of the property which can include eviction.
“No one should have to live amongst crime and anti-social behaviour and we as a Force are committed to working with other agencies to support the local community and would ask that anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour of this nature to call us on 101 and report their concerns.”