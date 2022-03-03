Police closure notice served on Bridlington property in fight against anti-social behaviour and crime-related disorder

A property on The Crescent in Bridlington was served with a closure notice on Tuesday (March 1) to help prevent anti-social behaviour and crime-related disorder.

The terms of the order mean that the property (including all flats and communal areas) will remain closed for a period of three months until 23:59 on May 31 2022 prohibiting access to all persons, except agents or subcontractors of the owners and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Community beat manager Zoe Messenger said: “Reports of anti-social behaviour and associated criminality in the area had increased, and this impacts on the community as a whole.

“We successfully applied for a Closure Order for the property under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

“I hope this closure sends a message to those involved in this behaviour that it won’t be tolerated and continues as a priority for the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“I would like to thank local residents for continuing to report anti-social behaviour and criminal activity, and our partner agencies for their support in this closure.

“If you witness anti-social behaviour in or around the property, or see anyone entering it, please report it by calling our non-emergency number 101.

“Anyone attending the property would be in breach of the terms of the closure order and if convicted could face a potential jail sentence of up to 51 weeks.

“Any tenant who behaves in such a way to cause such a disturbance to their neighbours should note that the issue of a closure order on any rented property is an absolute ground for the instigation of tenancy enforcement proceedings by the landlord of the property which can include eviction.