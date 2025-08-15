Police conduct 'night of action' to tackle poaching activities
On Thursday, August 14, the partnership held a night of action ‘to disrupt night poaching activities across the Driffield and Bridlington areas’.
The operation managed to disrupt one vehicle, while the task force is also ‘taking positive action’ with colleagues in North Yorkshire.
A statement from Humberside Police said: “We are starting to see an increase in lamping where 4x4s drive across fields and crops, causing damage to land using high powered lamps to illuminate hares, deer and badger to pursue with dogs.
"Please report any suspected night poaching in progress on 999 and 101 for non emergency incidents.
"Thanks to the help of Farmwatch spotters we disrupted at least one vehicle and enquiries will be ongoing to take positive action with colleagues in North Yorkshire Police.”