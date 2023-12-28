Police confirm three men have died after vehicle pulled from River Esk at Glaisdale

Three men have died in a a serious incident involving a 4x4 vehicle in the River Esk near Glaisdale on the North York Moors.

Emergency services were called to attend at 11.48am today (Thursday 28 December) and fire, ambulance, partner agencies and police teams have been in attendance for much of the afternoon.

Air support was also scrambled to the location.

The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm.

The Coastguard were called to assist with the operation

Sadly, the three men inside have died.

Another man who attempted to help those in the 4x4 was pulled to safety from the river at around 12.10pm.

He has been receiving medical treatment.

Next of kin are currently being informed about the tragic incident and specialist support is being provided by the police.

Witnesses to the incident have been urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, quoting reference NYP-28122023-0146.