Police express thanks to Danby resident who helped discover stolen vehicle

Shortly after 9:30pm on Friday 25 October, a call came into the Force Control Room from a Danby resident flagging to police that a suspicious vehicle had been seen.

Knowing that the rural community have been hit with thefts in recent months, the resident felt something wasn't right about the plant equipment on the back of the truck. (pictured)

Officers were deployed and after battling through the foggy conditions and arrived on the scene to find that the vehicle had been dumped in the road.

Registration numbers and chassis numbers were checked to discover the truck was using cloned plates and was a stolen vehicle.

The plant machinery is suspected to have been taken from local roadworks. Both vehicles were seized with other enquiries ongoing.

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the resident for getting in touch with them.

Anyone in the Danby area on Friday 25 October is who saw anything suspicious is encouraged to contact North Yorkshire Police. People can do so by emailing [email protected] or call 101, using option 2 to contact the officer directly.

Alternatively, people can also give anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police are also reaching out to rural locations across the county that may have CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cams, to register with their new streamlined digital evidence team. In situations like the one reported above, the police may need to reach out to ask for CCTV footage. By being part of this process, the police can gather evidence efficiently and timely. Visit here for more information.